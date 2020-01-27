Global Smart Oilfield Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2024
"arcognizance.com" has added latest research report on "Global Smart Oilfield Market", this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of “easy oil,” smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Smart Oilfield Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Oilfield market by product type and applications/end industries.
The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.
The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deep water exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.
The global Smart Oilfield market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Oilfield.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Baker Hughes
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Halliburton Corporation
Honeywell International
Schlumberger Ltd
Accenture
Kongsberg Gruppen
Microseismic
National Oilwell Varco
Paradigm
Pason Systems
Petrolink
Redline Communications Group
Rockwell Automation
Shell
Siemens
Weatherford
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Onshore
Offshore
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Smart Oilfield Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Oilfield Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Smart Oilfield Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Oilfield Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Oilfield Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Oilfield Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Oilfield Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Oilfield by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Oilfield Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
