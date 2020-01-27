Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast 2020 to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Marketing Automation Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.
Scope of the Report:
Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.
USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.
The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.
The global Marketing Automation Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marketing Automation Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Marketing Automation Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Automation Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
HubSpot
Marketo
Act-On Software
Salesforce
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Infusionsoft
IBM
Cognizant
ETrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
IContact
LeadSquared
MarcomCentral
Salesfusion
SALESmanago
SAP
SAS Institute
SharpSpring
Aprimo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Campaign Management
Email Marketing
Mobile Application
Inbound Marketing
Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring
Reporting and Analytics
Social Media Marketing
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Marketing Automation Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Marketing Automation Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Marketing Automation Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Marketing Automation Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Marketing Automation Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Marketing Automation Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Marketing Automation Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Marketing Automation Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Marketing Automation Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
