Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market 2020 by Company, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

IT Vendor Risk Management (VRM) is the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance. IT VRM solutions support enterprises that have to assess, monitor and manage their exposure to risks arising from their use of third parties that provide IT products and services or that have access to their information. Some solutions’ capabilities extend to fourth parties and subcontractors — a feature increasingly important to customers.

Scope of the Report:

The global IT Vendor Risk Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Vendor Risk Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IT Vendor Risk Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Vendor Risk Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Security Scorecard

BitSight

Dell Technologies(RSA)

Processllnity

Rsam

Prevalent

Aravo

Quantivate

SAI Global

LockPath

RiskVision (Formerly Agiliance)

MetricStream

Hiperos

Modulo

Fortrex Technologies

Brinqa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: IT Vendor Risk Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Vendor Risk Management

1.2 Classification of IT Vendor Risk Management by Types

1.2.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Financial

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Others…

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Security Scorecard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT Vendor Risk Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Security Scorecard IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BitSight

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT Vendor Risk Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BitSight IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dell Technologies(RSA)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT Vendor Risk Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dell Technologies(RSA) IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)…

Chapter Three: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 IT Vendor Risk Management Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 IT Vendor Risk Management Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Chapter Four: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IT Vendor Risk Management by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Ten: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 On-premises Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Chapter Eleven: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 IT Vendor Risk Management Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Retail Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Financial Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Government Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

Chapter Twelve: Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure IT Vendor Risk Management Picture

Table Product Specifications of IT Vendor Risk Management

Table Global IT Vendor Risk Management and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Cloud-based Picture

Figure On-premises Picture

Table Global IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)

Figure IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Manufacturing Picture

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Financial Picture

Figure Government Picture

Figure Others Picture

Table Global Market IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024

Figure North America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Europe IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Asia-Pacific IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure South America IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Middle East and Africa IT Vendor Risk Management Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

