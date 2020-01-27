Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Data Center Accelerator Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Data Center Accelerator is an acceleration system for data centers, including HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Data Center Accelerator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the data center accelerator market begins with obtaining data on revenues of key vendors through secondary research sources such as AFCOM, ASHRAE Technical Committee 9.9, BCS, British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM), and Data Centre Alliance (DCA) and vendor offerings are considered to determine the market segmentation.

The worldwide market for Data Center Accelerator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Achronix Semiconductor

Oracle

Xilinx

IBM

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Cisco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HPC Accelerator

Cloud Accelerator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface

Enterprise Interface

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Data Center Accelerator market.

Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Accelerator Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Data Center Accelerator, with sales, revenue, and price of Data Center Accelerator, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Data Center Accelerator, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Data Center Accelerator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Accelerator sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Accelerator Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Data Center Accelerator Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Center Accelerator by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Center Accelerator by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Center Accelerator by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Data Center Accelerator by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Data Center Accelerator Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

