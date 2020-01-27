Global Console Games Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Console Games Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global console games market was valued at about $26.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $31.49 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2022. The console games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is the largest market for Console Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The console games market consists of sales of console games. The console games market is segmented into digital, online/micro-transaction and physical console games.

Major players in the console games market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard and EA.

The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. In 2017, there were 2.21 billion gamers worldwide and the number is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as it is estimated that approximately 557 million people will watch Esports by 2021.

There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device. Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, Mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.

