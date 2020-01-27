Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices and Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Surgery Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $27.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $35.69 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular surgery devices and related services. Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment are used in cardiac surgery and other cardiovascular procedures performed to repair structural defects of the cardiovascular system of the heart and its damaged or blocked valves and vessels. Cardiovascular surgery devices are divided into perfusion disposables, beating heart surgery systems, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment and cardiac ablation devices.

Major players in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, C.R.Bard and Abiomed.

Rising geriatric population along with the rising deaths related to cardiovascular disorders is driving the cardiovascular surgical devices market. According to American Heart Association (AHA), in the US, approximately 43.7 million aged above 60 suffered from cardiovascular disorders. It is also reported by AHA that death related to cardiac diseases amount to 17.3 million per year and is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030, world-wide. Due to these factors, higher number of surgeries are being performed, thereby driving the market.

The cardiovascular surgical devices market may be restrained due to stringent and longer approval process by the regulatory authorities. According to a researcher from Harvard Business School, innovative first-mover products such as implantable defibrillators or trans-catheter heart valves are delayed for approvals by FDA, thereby adding to the development cost to the manufacturer. For new cardiovascular devices (first-entrants), the innovator spends 7.2 months longer than the first follow-on innovator.

