Global B2B Telecommunication 2020 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

B2B Telecommunication Market 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “B2B Telecommunication – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

AT&T

Orange SA

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group PLC

Telstra Corporation Limited

NTT Communications Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation)

China Mobile Limited

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4839844-2014-2026-global-b2b-telecommunication-industry-market-research

Major Types Covered

Unified & Collaboration Communication

VoIP Communication

WAN Communication

Cloud Communication

M2M Communication

Hosting/fixed broadband

IOT

Major Applications Covered

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4839844-2014-2026-global-b2b-telecommunication-industry-market-research

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: –

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 AT&T

8.1.1 AT&T Profile

8.1.2 AT&T Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 AT&T Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 AT&T Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Orange SA

8.2.1 Orange SA Profile

8.2.2 Orange SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Orange SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Orange SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Telefonica SA

8.3.1 Telefonica SA Profile

8.3.2 Telefonica SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Telefonica SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Telefonica SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Verizon Communications

8.4.1 Verizon Communications Profile

8.4.2 Verizon Communications Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Verizon Communications Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Verizon Communications Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Vodafone Group PLC

8.5.1 Vodafone Group PLC Profile

8.5.2 Vodafone Group PLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Vodafone Group PLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Vodafone Group PLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Telstra Corporation Limited

8.6.1 Telstra Corporation Limited Profile

8.6.2 Telstra Corporation Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Telstra Corporation Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Telstra Corporation Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 NTT Communications Corporation

8.7.1 NTT Communications Corporation Profile

8.7.2 NTT Communications Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 NTT Communications Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 NTT Communications Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

8.8.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Profile

8.8.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation)

8.9.1 Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation) Profile

8.9.2 Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Sprint Corporation (Soft Bank Group Corporation) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 China Mobile Limited



Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald