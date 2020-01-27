Genital Herpes Treatment Market Reviewed in a New Study

The Genital Herpes Treatment Market Report provides key strategies followed by leading Genital Herpes Treatment industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. The Genital Herpes Treatment market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, investments and business growth.

Increasing demand for genital herpes treatment drugs by homosexuals to be observed in the coming years

The detailed analysis of genital herpes treatment market has helped the researchers to get crucial insights. It includes results like more prevalence of HSV-2 in homosexuals. Chances of genital herpes is more in the male same-sex partnership compared to female same-sex partnership. Homosexual men are known to be at high risk for herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can be transmitted by direct intimate contact with a person who is shedding virus, and not only through ano-genital sex. Herpes virus type 2 (HSV2) is generally considered as a useful marker for sexual behavior in a population 50% of the homosexual population in Latin America has the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as HSV-2 genital herpes and HIV, which would increase the demand for genital herpes treatment and drive the market.

A new trend depicts increasing clinical trial of vaccines for genital herpes

Companies are increasing the clinical trials for genital herpes vaccine for advance prevention & treatment of genital herpes. Geneva is developing vaccines for genital herpes and doing clinical trial of GEN-003. It is potentially the first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection and first advancement in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20 years. GEN-003 is a Phase 3-ready investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. These new developments will increase the growth of the genital herpes treatment market especially in Western Europe.

