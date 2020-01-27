Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The readers of the Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Segmentation

On the basis of therapeutic area, the gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into cancer, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, HIV/AIDS, cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus and obesity, and renal diseases.

By gene transfer method, ex vivo gene transfer and in vivo gene transfer are the segments of the market. The former involves the transfer of cloned genes into cells, i.e., cells are altered outside the body before being implanted into the patient, whereas the latter involves the transfer of cloned genes directly into the patient’s tissues. The outcome of in vivo gene transfer technology mainly depends on the general efficacy of gene transfer and expression.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

The global gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America holds the leading position in the market followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and other fatal diseases, unhealthy lifestyle practices such as excessive smoking and excessive consumption of high fat content food, and increasing research efforts for treatment against cancer are the major factors driving the gene therapy and antisense drugs market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for gene therapy and antisense drugs. The high population density including a large geriatric population, expeditiously increasing demand for technologically advanced therapeutics, and increasing government support for improved healthcare infrastructure in the region is driving the growth of this regional market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and tax benefits on newer therapies will further fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific gene therapy and antisense drugs market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global gene therapy and antisense drugs market are GenVec Inc., Avigen Inc., Genome Therapeutics Corp., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Cell Genesys Inc., and others. These companies are profiled for their key business attributes in the report.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

