Food Glazing Agents Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

The food glazing agents market is segmented based on type, function and application.

On the basis of type, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Carnauba wax

Stearic acid

Candelilla wax

Beeswax

Paraffin

Shellac

Others

Based on application, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Functional foods

Bakery

Fruits and vegetables

Confectionery

Processed meat, poultry and fish

Others

On the basis of function, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Surface-finishing agents

Coating agents

Film formers

Firming agents

Others

