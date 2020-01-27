Floriculture Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2018 – 2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Floriculture Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Floriculture market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Floriculture market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Floriculture market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Floriculture market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Floriculture from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Floriculture market

scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the floriculture market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of floriculture, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the floriculture market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the floriculture market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global floriculture market, covering detailed information based on grade, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the floriculture market, covering vital aspects of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the floriculture market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the floriculture market report include Karuturi Global Limited, Florance Flora, Verbeek Export B.V., Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd, Danziger Group, Dos Gringos, LLC, Marginpar BV, Flamingo Horticulture Ltd, Esmeralda Farms, Native Floral Group, Oserian Group, Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U., Forest Produce Ltd, Tropical Foliage Plants, Inc., and Tropiflora Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for floriculture, the overall production of floriculture in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of floriculture and the re-exports of the major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the market shares of key producers through their revenues and annual reports. Prices of floriculture have been obtained from suppliers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ are derived by using a combination of various approaches, which is then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the floriculture market.

Global Floriculture Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Cut Flowers

Cut Foliage

Plants

Propagation Material

Analysis by Flower Type

Roses

Chrysanthemums

Tulips

Lilies

Gerberas

Carnations

Texas Bluebells

Freesias

Hydrangeas

Others

Analysis by End Use

Personal Use

Institutions/Events

Industrial

Analysis by Sales Channel

Direct

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global Floriculture market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Floriculture market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Floriculture market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Floriculture Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Floriculture market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Floriculture market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Floriculture Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Floriculture market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

