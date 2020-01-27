Floor Paint Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ To 2026

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Floor Paint’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Asian Paints ltd. (India)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (India)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan)

Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)

RPM International Inc. (United States)

NIPSEA Group (Singapore)

Axalta Coating Systems (United States)

DAW SE (Germany)

BASF Corporation (Germany)

Floor paints are designed to be suitable for use in painting floors to meet the different types of exposure and performance requirements, of the different types of areas, within the different types of factory production and process areas, warehouses and storage areas, workshops, showrooms and retail areas etc. These paints are used to dustproof, seal, protect and enhance the wear resistance, durability and appearance of the floor. Recently, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings has launched new water-based floor coatings offering no hot-tire pickup and improved hot-tire staining resistance.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Floor Structure (Wood, Concrete, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: High Demand for Floor Paints with Improved Features

Market Growth Drivers: Rise in the Demand for Floor Coating Solutions

Good Chemical Resistance and High Mechanical Strength of the Floor Paints

Restraints: Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Opportunities: Growing Paint Industry Worldwide

Increasing Construction Activities in the Developing Countries

Challenges: Availability of Substitutes in the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Floor Paint Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Floor Paint Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Floor Paint Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Floor Paint Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Floor Paint Market.

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Get full copy of United States Floor Paint Market Study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe Floor Paint Market Study @ ——— USD 2500

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Floor Paint Market Size

2.2 Floor Paint Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Floor Paint Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Floor Paint Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Floor Paint Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Floor Paint Market by Product

4.1 Global Floor Paint Sales by Product

4.2 Global Floor Paint Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Floor Paint Price by Product

5 Floor Paint Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Floor Paint by End User

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Floor Paint market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Floor Paint market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Floor Paint market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

