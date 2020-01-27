Flocculants and Coagulants Market Growth Scenario and Market Perspective with Study of Top Players & Revenue to Significant Growth Forecasts By 2023

The problem of water pollution is as old as human existence itself. We need water for every basic life process, from drinking, cooking, and agriculture to bathing and washing. However, almost every water source available today is contaminated, especially in developing countries. This is the reason water and sewage treatment has become the need of the hour. Consequently, the flocculants and coagulants market has grown rapidly around the world.

Both these substances recorded almost equal sales across the world in 2017, with flocculants edging out coagulants. The forecast period 2018–2023 is expected to display the same trend. The APAC utilizes flocculants and coagulants more than other regions owing to an acute water pollution problem. The difference in the 2017 sales of these substances in APAC and North America was over 1500 kilotons, hinting that the flocculants and coagulants market has prospered more in developing countries.

The consumption of these materials in the APAC region in the coming years is slated to be almost triple compared to North America! A reason for this is the shift from simple chemicals like alum to more advanced substances, as these are better at the process and also more cost-effective.

Another factor that cannot be ignored is the rise in the occurrence and awareness about waterborne disease. As most water sources in the APAC countries are contaminated, the demand for flocculants and coagulants for water treatment is increasing rapidly. Although the availability of alternative technologies, such as UV irradiation and membrane filtration, might impede the growth of the flocculants and coagulants market to some extent, these are rather expensive and quite complicated to use.

Countries going through industrialization will offer huge opportunities to the flocculants and coagulants market players, as more industries mean more effluents being discharged into rivers and seas. Players are already preparing to deal with the demand surge by acquiring or merging with related firms, expanding their manufacturing capacities and coming up with more effective substances. For instance, Akzo Nobel N.V. and Evonik Industries AG entered into a joint venture in 2018 to increase their potassium hydroxide and chlorine production exponentially.

With an unceasing surge in population and industrialization and the consequent rise in demand for clean water, the size of the industry is only slated to grow

