Flat Glass Market Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

The flat glass market was valued at USD 108.51 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 180.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, 2019 -2025. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment, as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

Factors, like increasing urbanization, rise in the real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are further driving the growth of the market.

The growing solar energy market, due to the increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is to propel the growth of the market studied.

As there are only a few products that are involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be substituted by others. However, fluctuating raw material prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a considerable effect on the overall price of flat glass products, challenging the market growth.

Flat Glass Key Players:

Asahi Glass

Euroglas

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass

DB Glass

Fuyao Group

Gulf Glass Industries

Sisecam Group

TAIWAN GLASS

Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows, and doors for the construction industry and as windshield and windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica, and aluminum oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability, which make the end-product suitable for packaging applications.

Flat glass is also called net white piece of glass or glass, is melting, cooling and solidification of non-crystalline inorganic matter, has pervious to light, transparent, heat preservation, sound insulation, wear-resistant, resistant to climate change and other performance. Manufacture of flat glass raw material is rich, the price is low, so has been extremely widespread application.

For industry structure analysis, the flat glass industry is in high concentration. AGC(Japan), NSG(Japan), Saint-Gobain(France), Guardian(US) are the key market leader and they occupied about 47.28% of the whole market value.

Key Market Trends Of Glass Market

Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass

Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE) (supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles) and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product (supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes and damages).

According to the OICA, 91.54 million commercial and passenger vehicles were produced globally in 2018. Increasing vehicle penetration, due to the growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market.

Additionally, the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors is also one of the factors driving the sales of the automotive flat glass market.

Moreover, the increased spending by major automobile players is also driving the market. For instance, Ford is planning to double its EV spending, which has led to the total investment in EVs to USD 90 billion.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Owing to the presence of emerging countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, among others, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing sector in the flat glass market.

Moreover, international vendors are shifting their manufacturing base to the Asia-Pacific region. This can be due to the availability of cheap unskilled and skilled workers in the region.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart and energy efficient technology as advanced construction practice have a positive influence on the flat glass demand.

Increase in applications, such as window and windshield, in countries, such as India and China, may also drive the market. For instance, in India, according to the IBEF, 24.97 million vehicles were sold in 2018.

China market is relatively unconsolidated, leading by some large with many local flat glass manufacturers like Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and China Southern Group, etc. As the new float lines put into production under the changing economic climate, in the next few years, this market is expected to see an increased concentration rate. Despite current competition and weaken economic status, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the various processors and applications of flat glass.

Competitive Landscape

The flat glass market is highly consolidated, with the top four players constituting more than half the market share. Dynamic shifts in the product standards, like lightweight and non-fragile nature, are driving the flat glass manufacturers to incorporate the latest innovative methods. Some of the key players include Saint Gobain Corporation, Schott AG, Euro glass SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Asahi Glass Group, and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

April 2019 – PPG completed the acquisition of automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. Hemmelrath is a manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants globally, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year.

January 2019 – Saint Gobain increased its flat glass production capacity in Columbia. It also announced that Tecnoglass has taken a minority share in the capital of its Colombian subsidiary, Vidrio Andino. Within the framework of this partnership, Vidrio Andino may build a new float in Colombia to meet the growing demand for glass in this region.

