Fire Extinguishers Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

The growing population and improving economy are two major factors that have given a massive boost to the construction sector. The first ever estimate by the United Nations, after it was founded, presented the population to be 2.6 billion in 1950. Since then, there has been an exponential jump in the world population, which reached an estimated 7 billion in 2011 and is slated to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050. A huge chunk of the population is living without proper infrastructure facilities. The World Bank recommends developing countries to spend 4.5% of their gross domestic product to build climate-smart infrastructure. Where developing countries are struggling to provide basic infrastructure, high-income countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the U.S., the U.A.E., and Japan, are investing heavily on upgrading theirs.

A key factor to consider while constructing any sort of facility is safety. In 2017, in the U.S. alone, 499,000 structures had caught fire, as per the National Fire Protection Association. This necessitates the installation of fire extinguishers to ensure the safety of these structures from fire hazards. A research by P&S Intelligence said that the fire extinguishers market, advancing at a 6.2% CAGR, would amass $6,452.3 million in near future. A cylindrical pressure vessel, which is filled with a fire-extinguishing agent, such as foam, water, or carbon dioxide, and is used as an immediate measure to put out fires, is termed as a fire extinguisher.

They are of many types, such as dry chemical & dry powder, clean agent, carbon dioxide, water based, and foam based. Due to the advantages of dry chemical & dry powder firefighting equipment, including high versatility and comparatively affordable prices, they were the most in demand among all types in 2017. Developed regions, such as Europe and North America, being more economically stable and educationally developed, are aware about the importance of fire safety. With strong economic backing, they are able to install and invest greatly in firefighting equipment.

As these regions are prone to natural fires, stringent regulatory norms are in place which mandate the installation of fire extinguishers in commercial as well as residential settings. On the other hand, in emerging economies, such as Brazil and India, the lack of infrastructure and in fact the messy organization of existing facilities, such as electrical wires hanging loose from poles, illegal construction of building without approvals from the fire safety department, and ignorance about fire safety, are the major factors that contribute to the high incidence of accidental fires. Besides taking care of the above-listed factors, the governments of such countries are now coming up with stricter regulations regarding fire safety, which is adding to the demand for fire extinguishers.

The fire extinguishers market has established itself across many regions, such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Among these, with more than 30.0% contribution in the total revenue generation, the North American region was estimated to be the largest market for fire extinguishers. Within the region and in the world, owing to strict fire safety regulations and expanding construction sector, the U.S. generates the largest demand for such devices.

