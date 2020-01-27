Exterior Packaging Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2018 – 2026

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Exterior Packaging market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Exterior Packaging market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Exterior Packaging are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Exterior Packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The Exterior Packaging market is segmented into three parts on the basis of its type, usage type, material and end use.

Based on Type, the Exterior Packaging Market is segmented into:

Rigid

Flexible

Based on Material Type, the Exterior Packaging market is segmented into:

Plastic

Metal

Brick Cotton

Cardboard

Glass

Others

Based on usage type, the Exterior Packaging market is segmented into:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Bases on end use industry, the Exterior Packaging market is segmented into

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others

Exterior Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Exterior Packaging market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Exc. Japan has been a global leader in Exterior Packaging market, due to high demand for consumer goods, particularly in across all industry verticals inclusive of automotive components, food and beverages, pharma or retail and regions existing high preference for polythene based products. The aesthetic look and safety features has led many North American and Western Europe based players to switch packaging of their normal products towards different Exterior Packaging. However stringent environment regulation in these countries is leading regional companies to adopt costlier but environment friendly solutions. Now a days, one can find applications of Exterior Packaging in almost every area, and products carrying these packets can be seen in every super market store in North America. In Western Europe, many industrial, hardware, pharmaceutical, F&B and nutraceutical products have adopted Exterior Packaging, thus, fuelling more demand for such packaging. Latin America is another prominent consumer market with a vast consuming population, also the products in the region often require long logistics and transportation efforts, thus heavy duty poly bags are gaining wide acceptance in the region. Middle East and African markets are also executing high adoption rate for Exterior Packaging, amid high preference for plastic based packaging in the region.

Exterior Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Exterior Packaging market are:-

International Paper

WestRock

Stora Enso

Reynolds Group

Amcor

Smurfit Kuppa

Crown Holdings

Ball

Mondi

Sealed Air

Owens-Illinois

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Exterior Packaging market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Exterior Packaging sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Exterior Packaging ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Exterior Packaging ? What R&D projects are the Exterior Packaging players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Exterior Packaging market by 2029 by product type?

The Exterior Packaging market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Exterior Packaging market.

Critical breakdown of the Exterior Packaging market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Exterior Packaging market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Exterior Packaging market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

