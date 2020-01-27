Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report has focused on global industry and other such sectors since its establishment. It has become one of the leading research centric companies research in China. In 2011, The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report established the high purity materials research center, power research center, and other new departments besides solar wind sapphire segments. The major products sold by The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report are multi-user research reports along with customized research. In order to provide reliable data or depth research reports, The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report built a professional team along with good relationships with industry associations, third party research agencies, and government agencies in China. With professional research methodologies and first hand data, The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report can provide high quality reports for clients all over the world. A recent report published by report covers in detail the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market from a global as well as a local perspective. In 2025, the market size of the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market is expected to touch a million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2019 is US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. In China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period in the region. 2018 is considered as the base year in this report, and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) . This report studies the global market size of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia). Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1057?source=atm This study presents the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2019 to 2025. For key companies in the United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers. This analysis takes into account key data measured and collected from 2019 to 2025. The report segments the market on the basis of technology and region and also provides the forecasts and estimates for each technology. The report also analyses the demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of volume and revenue for the period 2013 to 2023.

Enhanced Oil Recovery method mainly uses three technologies including Thermal injection, Gas injection and Chemical injection.Thermal injection technology is mostly used for the extraction of heavy viscous crude oil. Thermal energy is injected into the reservoir for increasing the temperature and reducing the viscosity of crude oil. Steam injection and in-situ combustion are common using methods for thermal injection. Widely used steam injection methods are steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), cyclic steam stimulation (CSS) and steam flooding. Steam injection method is mostly used in oil sands with some ongoing projects in Canada, California and Indonesia. SAGD method is mostly used in heavy oil sands of Alberta region. Steam flooding method is used for light oil reservoirs that has a depth of less than 3,000 feet. In-situ method is mostly used on heavy oil sandstone reservoirs.

Countries such as Canada and Romania, have some ongoing projects using In-situ combustion process. The gas injection method is applicable for light oil reservoirs. It specially uses CO2 on carbonate and sandstone fields. Gas injection technology is expected to increase for two reasons including disposal of greenhouse gas and increase in oil recovery. Other gases such as hydrogen and nitrogen are also used for oil recovery but to a limited extent. The CO2. Chemical EOR method uses alkali, polymer and surfactant solutions to increase oil recoveries. Objective of chemical EOR method is to reduce the interfacial tension between water and oil through the use of surfactant solutions and to control the mobility by adding polymers. Commonly used polymer in chemical EOR method is Hydrolyzed polyacrylamide. Major chemical EOR projects are operational in countries such as India, Canada and Brazil. Thermal EOR is suitable for heavy oil extraction. Maximum oil reserves have heavy oil hence; thermal injection EOR technology dominates the global EOR market. However, with advancements in technology gas injection and chemical injection EOR technologies are rising at a remarkable rate. Gas injection technology serves a dual purpose: disposal of greenhouse gas and extraction of crude oil from the reservoirs. CO2 released into the atmosphere through power generation and industrial sector, is utilized in gas injection technology to extract crude oil. Thus the huge amount of CO2 is captured for EOR technologies which may pollute the environment. With the upcoming chemical EOR projects in countries, share of chemical EOR technology is going to increase in the coming years.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographic areas covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of the technology, and volume forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2013 to 2023.

The report also provides a thorough analysis and revenue of companies such as Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, BP Plc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil ASA among others. The report also provides key players involved in SSG systems such as Hammon Deltak Inc, Nooter/Eriksen, Premier Energy Inc, Vogt Power and EN-FAB among others. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the enhanced oil recovery industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the enhanced oil recovery market.