English Proficiency Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook – Here’s Why
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘English Proficiency’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Pearson ELT (United Kingdom)
Rosetta Stone (United States)
Sanako (Finland)
EF Education First (Switzerland)
Inlingua (Switzerland)
Linguatronics (United States)
Linguaphone (United Kingdom)
Linguarama (United Kingdom)
LearnCube (United Kingdom)
Berlitz (United States)
SANS (United States)
Edusoft (Israel)
OKpanda (United States)
Sanoma (Finland)
Voxy (United States)
Atlas language school (Ireland)
Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/118223-global-english-proficiency-market
English Proficiency is refer as ability of any person to understand and produce English. In this the training is given to a person about the English language in addition to his or her native language to become a prominent in an English language. The market of the English Proficiency is increasing due to increasing awareness of English language proficiency at the global level. Also rising trend of the English language as communication purpose is also increasing its importance. As well as migrants in the foreign countries are rising for which some test of English are necessary due to which English Proficiency is become an important language.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Blended learning Introduction, Online learning Introduction, Classroom learning Introduction), Testing System (IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS (TOEIC, OPI & OPIC, and Cambridge Exams)), Online Level of Proficiency (Elementary level, Low intermediate level, High intermediate level, Advanced level, Proficient level), End User (Students, Professional, Other (Beginners, Migrants, and Senior Citizen))
Check for Discount @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/118223-global-english-proficiency-market
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing emphasis on virtual training
Growing English importance in B2C and B2B
Market Growth Drivers: Globalization of businesses
Increasing number of migrants in various region
High demand for vocational English training
Restraints: Priority to native language by trainers
Opportunities: Market adoption of English as a global language
Offering English courses easily all over the world
Challenges: The advent of open source materials and courses
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/118223-global-english-proficiency-market
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.
Get full copy of United States English Proficiency Market Study @ ——— USD 2000
And, Asia-Pacific English Proficiency Market Study @ ——— USD 2500
English Proficiency Market Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction of English Proficiency Market
English Proficiency Market Summary English Proficiency Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Tends
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
Major Objectives of English Proficiency Market Study
- Research Methodology
Chapter 2 English Proficiency Market Segments
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Market size by Distributers
Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)
Market size by Capacity
Chapter 3 English Proficiency Market Factor Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 4 English Proficiency Market Company Profile
Chapter 5 English Proficiency Market Methodology and Data Source
Buy this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=118223
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
[email protected]
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald