Electronic Health Record Market Overview, Key Players, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The global electronic health record (EHR) market attained $22.3 billion in 2017 and is predicted to advance at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the benefits of EHR in epidemiology studies and tracking adverse drug events, increasing government initiatives, surging demand for centralization and streamlining of healthcare administration, rising need for advanced healthcare information systems, and increasing investments by IT players in healthcare. The systematized collection of a patient’s health records stored in a digital format is referred to as EHR.
In terms of component, the EHR market is divided into patient management, referral management, practice management, e-prescription, population health management, and others (which include health analytics and decision support). Among these, the practice management division dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017). The e-prescription division is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period because of the rising adoption of e-prescriptions by the healthcare providers. Various surgical and medical specialty organizations have made the utilization of these prescriptions mandatory.
The increasing government initiatives are also contributing significantly to the growth of the EHR market. The governments around the world are introducing several reforms in the healthcare sector for reducing healthcare costs and enhancing patient care. They are further encouraging clinics and hospitals to convert traditional health record into an electronic format as it helps in maintaining the quality of healthcare services. For example, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health ACT was Passed in the U.S. in 2009 for modernizing and enhancing the healthcare system in the country.
ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Web/cloud-based
- On-premise
Market Segmentation by Component
- Practice management
- Patient management
- E-prescription
- Referral management
- Population health management
- Others
Market Segmentation by End User
- Inpatient facilities
- Acute care
- Long term care
- Post-acute care
- Ambulatory care centers
- Physician offices
- Others
