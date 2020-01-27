Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market was valued at about $4.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.65 billion at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market consists of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2594&type=smp

Major players in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market are Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations’ 2017 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 60 years or above was 962 million in 2017 and is expected to double to around 2.1 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health( NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to advancements in technology is restraining the growth of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs market. Minimally invasive surgeries cause less pain and are generally conducted on an outpatient basis. This eliminates the need to consume Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs, acting as a restraint on the market. Some of the minimally invasive surgeries used to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia include laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT) and transurethral needle ablation (TUNA).

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2594

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald