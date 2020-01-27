Digital Pathology Market by Product, Type, End User, Regional Analysis and Forecast Report 2030

The global digital pathology market is projected to showcase extensive growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing adoption of digital pathology products to improve the efficiency of laboratories across the globe, and rising government initiatives in collaboration with market players to raise awareness about the advanced digital pathology products and technologies.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is bifurcated into software, scanner, communication systems, and storage systems. Of these, the market for software products is expected to observe notable growth, as these products are user-friendly and feature analytical and advanced functions for diagnosis purposes.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and academic institutes and research laboratories are the key end users of digital pathology globally. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as an end-user category is expected to hold the largest share in the digital pathology market, as these companies utilize digital pathology for various activities, such as biopharmaceutical studies, biobanking, and molecular assays.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the digital pathology industry in the coming years, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing government initiatives in collaboration with market players in diagnostic field.

Some of the key players in the digital pathology market include Danaher Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHISTECH Ltd, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corporation, XIFIN Inc., Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, and Indica Labs.

