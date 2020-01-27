Desiccants Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2022

The Business Research Company’s Desiccants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global desiccants market was valued at about $0.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022.North America was the largest region in the desiccants market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The desiccants market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The desiccants market consists of sales of desiccants materials or products. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings and prevent the products from getting damaged due to moisture. Desiccants materials includes silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay and others.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2597&type=smp

Increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry combined with that in consumer products drives the growth of the desiccants market. Desiccants packets are tiny sachets that contains bentonite clay, silica gel, molecular sieve or other absorbent products to protect goods from humidity, moisture, odors and other damaging elements.

Desiccants are compounds or agents used to facilitate low humidity environment by absorbing moisture content from the air during storage or maintenance of materials and products. Desiccants are used in pharmaceutical process chain. The correct selection and use of a desiccant can prevent chemical reactions and ensures the integrity and performance of finished products.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the desiccants market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the desiccants market are Porocel, The Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2597

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald