Dental 3D Printer Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Dental 3D Printer market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 468.7 million by 2025, from $ 315.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental 3D Printer business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental 3D Printer market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Dental 3D Printer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Desktop 3D Printer
Industrial 3D Printer
The segment of desktop 3D printer holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.
Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4873228-global-dental-3d-printer-market-growth-2020-2025
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Dental Lab & Clinic
Hospital
Industrial
The dental lab and clinic holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 42% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stratasys
Structo
3D Systems
DWS Systems
Bego
EnvisionTEC
Asiga
Formlabs
Rapid Shape
Prodways Group
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Dental 3D Printer by Company
4 Dental 3D Printer by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Dental 3D Printer Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4873228-global-dental-3d-printer-market-growth-2020-2025
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald