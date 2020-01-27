DDI Market to See Incredible Growth During2018 – 2028

Global DDI Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global DDI industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of DDI as well as some small players.

competitive landscape of the global DDI market, announced the launch of the latest version of its software NIOS 8.0 for DDI in November 2016. The new release is highly flexible, possessing “elastic scaling” capability. It is therefore apt at adding or reducing DDI capacity as per the needs of a network. The company has also been focusing on the addition of new appliances to its product portfolio. These advanced appliances offer up to 50% performance enhancements over the existing appliances.

Similarly, in January 2017, the company announced the release of its Infoblox Active Trust® Cloud. The new service has been developed to meet the needs of enterprises having a mobile workforce as well as increasing number of branch offices across the globe. These enterprises often have to face security and privacy concerns. The solution offers protection to on and off premise devices and prevention of DNS-based data exfiltration. Not only does the solution allow quick investigation of threats, it also stops device communication with command-and-control servers automatically.

Global DDI Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global DDI market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America, by virtue of high deployment of IoT across the region, can emerge as the leading segment. The necessity of compliance with the conducive regulatory frameworks of the government in Europe and North America have been aiding the expansion of the DDI market in these regions.

The DDI market in Asia Pacific promises considerable growth opportunities. Owing to the presence of a high consumer base, extensive penetration of internet and smartphones across the region, and large scale industrialization, the DDI market in Asia Pacific will gain momentum over the next few years.

Global DDI Market: Competitive Analysis

Several market players are expanding their presence via heavy investments in research and development. Infoblox Inc., Nokia Corporation, BT Diamond IP, SolarWinds, Microsoft Corporation, PC Network, Cisco Systems, Inc., Incognito Software Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, BT Diamond, and ApplianSys Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the global DDI market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DDI product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DDI , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DDI in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the DDI competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DDI breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, DDI market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DDI sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

