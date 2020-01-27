Data Center Networking Market Trends with Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Data Center Networking Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Networking .

This report studies the global market size of Data Center Networking , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Data Center Networking Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Data Center Networking history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Data Center Networking market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

The report segments the global data center networking market on the basis of criteria such as network security equipment, networking products, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of network security equipment, the global data center networking market is examined for intrusion prevention systems, VPN access device, and remote firewalls.

On the basis of networking product, the market is segmented into application delivery controller, storage area network components, switches, routers, and network optimization appliances. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Industry verticals using data center networking products and services include media and entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising popularity of virtualization, connected devices, and cloud computing are the factors influencing the overall development of the global data center networking and ultimately driving demand for products and services. The increasing usage of virtualization across a number of industries is driving the higher utilization on faster links to eliminate the requirement for physical aggregation switches.

The increasing popularity of cloud-ready data centers is also acting as a lucrative growth opportunity for the data center networking market. Cloud computing signifies a new way to consume and deliver services on a shared network and IT infrastructure. Formerly, IT software and hardware were acquired and provisioned onsite. With cloud computing, the same software and hardware products are distributed on-demand in form of services above the network.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies operating in the highly competitive data center networking market profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Dell, Microsoft, Extreme Networks, Equinix, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Hewlett Packard, and Intel.

