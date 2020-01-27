Crude Oil Pipelines Industry – Global Market Continue to Gain Higher Traction During 2019-2023



Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Oil Pipelines is a comprehensive report on major, trunk/transmission crude oil pipelines industry in the world. The report provides key crude oil pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil pipelines across the world by country and by region. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.

Scope

– Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

– Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil pipelines up to 2023

– Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019-2023.

– Latest developments and contracts related to crude oil pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What Is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry

3.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

3.1.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Overview of Pipelines

3.1.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Pipeline Length by Key Countries

3.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

3.2.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines Details

3.2.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines

3.2.3. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

3.3. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

3.3.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines

3.4. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.4.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparison based on Contribution to Global Crude Oil Pipeline Network

4. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry

4.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

4.1.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Overview of Pipelines Key Statistics

4.1.2. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, An Overview

4.1.3. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Pipelines Length by Key Countries

4.2. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

4.2.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines Details

4.2.2. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines

4.2.3. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines by Country

4.3. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

4.3.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines Details

4.4. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Algeria

4.4.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Pipelines Details in Algeria

4.5. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Libya

Continue…

