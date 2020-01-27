Chaga Mushroom Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Chaga Mushroom market by TMR

Analysts at TMR find that the global Chaga Mushroom market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Chaga Mushroom is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global chaga mushroom market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global chaga mushroom market has been segmented as –

Chaga Mushroom Powder

Chaga Mushroom Liquid

On the basis of application, the global Chaga Mushroom market has been segmented as –

Antioxidant

Immune Booster

Alkalizing

Anti-Inflammatory

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global chaga mushroom market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect

Store Based Retailing Hypermarket/supermarket Discount Stores Independent Grocery Stores Others

E-Commerce

Global Chaga Mushroom Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Chaga Mushroom market are Annanda Chaga Mushrooms., Baikal Herbs, Lingonberry Group, Sayan Health, Chaga Mountain, Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd, Chaga Mountain, Inc., Eartherbs L.L.C and Four Sigmatic, among others.

Key Developments

On December, 2016, ChugaChaga Inc. which is a New York-based beverage manufacturer, launched a range of bottled tea drink for health conscious consumers. The drink comes in various flavours, such as peach and classic as well as with zero sugar.

In January 2015, Four Sigmatics, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of super foods, medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, launched eight drink mixes, including two coffee mixes, made with chaga for better immune support.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Medicinal mushrooms have immense health benefits and have been used since ages for the treatment of several diseases. The growing trend of functional food ingredients has been pushing the demand for healthy beverages. This coupled with growing consumers’ interest in natural products with unique product positioning will lead to the growth of the Chaga mushroom market. Chaga mushroom is regarded as one of the most powerful adaptogens and has been found to be beneficial in preventing premature ageing. Escalating demand for healthy beverages and growing clean label trend is expected to push the market revenue in the overall chaga mushroom market in near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Chaga Mushroom market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Chaga Mushroom market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Chaga Mushroom market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Chaga Mushroom market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Chaga Mushroom market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Chaga Mushroom market

Analysis of the global Chaga Mushroom market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Chaga Mushroom market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Chaga Mushroom market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

