Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Therapy, End User, Regional Analysis and Future Scope

The global cancer gene therapy market is expected to attain lucrative growth in the forecast period mainly due to rise in funding for R&D activities for cancer gene therapy, increasing prevalence of cancer, and rapid technological advancements being witnessed in the market. Gene therapy is used for the treatment of cancer, where a functional gene is inserted into the cells of a patient to correct a genetic abnormality and provide new function to the cells.

The cancer gene therapy market is segmented on the basis of various therapies used for treatment and end user. Gene induced immunotherapy, oncolytic virotherapy, and gene transfer are the different therapies used for the treatment of cancer. Gene transfer therapies holds the largest share in the global market and the category is also expected to witness fastest growth in demand during the forecast period. The key end users in the cancer gene therapy market include hospitals, oncology institutes, biotechnological companies and clinical research laboratories.

Innovation therapies with better success rates, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to offer various growth opportunities for the players in the cancer gene therapy market. For instance, in August 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved a breakthrough treatment for children suffering with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) using CAR T therapy, also known as Kymriah, developed at the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center.

North America is expected to lead the global cancer gene therapy market throughout the forecast period (2018–2023) followed by the Europe. This is mainly due to strong healthcare infrastructure and high expenditure in R&D in North America. The healthcare industry in the region is undergoing major transformation following the implementation of various healthcare reforms.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Gene induced immunotherapy Delivery of cytokines gene Delivery of tumor antigen gene

Oncolytic Virotherapy Adenovirus Lentivirus Retro virus Adeno associated virus Herpes simplex virus Alpha virus Vaccinia virus Simian virus Others

Gene Transfer Naked/plasmid vectors Electroporation Sonoporation Magnetofection Gene gun



By End-User

Hospitals

Oncology institutes

Biotechnological companies

Clinical research laboratories

