Beverage Acidulants Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends & Future Forecast 2019 – 2027

About global Beverage Acidulants market

The latest global Beverage Acidulants market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Beverage Acidulants industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Beverage Acidulants market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market: Key Trends

The global beverage acidulants market is likely to be influenced by the following drivers, restrains, opportunities during the study period.

Popularity of Carbonated Drinks with Fruit Flavors Accentuates Demand for Acidulants

Beverage acidulants add a twist of flavor to the creations of beverage makers. Some acidulants enhance sourness while others add sweetness. With the help of some skilful crafting, a signature flavor could be developed too.

Malic, tartaric, acetic, citric, fumaric, and adipic are some of the popular acidulants that are utilized as additives in beverages. It gives not only sweet or sour taste but also adjust and maintain pH, controls formation of gel, conducts leavening functions in baked products, and balance the viscosity of gelatin desserts and confectioneries. Such wide range of applications is likely to offer copious growth opportunities for the global beverage acidulants market over the period of assessment.

Acidulants find wide use in beverages that are made with fruit flavors like fruit flavored carbonated water drinks. In addition, beverages that contain real fruit juices could be flavor challenged sometimes due to low acid content of many of the fruits. Whole fruits come with 0.5 to 2.0 percentage of acid in total. In addition to that, at the time of processing and removal of pulp some of the acid content gets lost too. Hence adding acidulants adds to the fruitiness of the product.

Citric acid imparts upfront sweetness, fumaric and malic acid generate more of fruity flavor. Beverages with high to moderate fumaric acid content are more on the sweet side than other types of acids. Apart from soft drinks, beverage acidulants also find use in dairy products and energy drinks, Rise in popularity of energy drinks is likely to add impetus to the global beverage acidulants market.

Global Beverage Acidulants Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global beverage acidulants market. Regional segmentations help in better understanding of the various growth factors at play at regional levels of the market.

Of all the regions, both North America and Latin America are anticipated to manifest high growth opportunities. It is due to the growing popularity of various types of beverages, particularly energy drinks and aerated drinks. In Europe, the beverage acidulants market is likely to be driven by the fruit juices and natural flavored drinks.

