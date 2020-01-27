Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players 2019 – 2027

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, TMR (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market – A brief by TMR (TMR)

The business report on the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Ballast Water Treatment Systems is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players Operating in Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

The global ballast water treatment systems market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the market. Key players operating in the global ballast water treatment systems market include:

Xylem Inc

Wärtsilä Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Ecochlor, Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Alfa Laval

Hyde Marine

ZEPPELIN POWER SYSTEMS

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Major Developments

In May 2018, Ecochlor Inc. won a contract to retrofit an approved ballast water treatment system to 36 Angelicoussis dry bulk carriers and tankers

In January 2018, DESMI Ocean Guard A/S bagged a contract to supply CompactClean Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) to the entire fleet of the Turkish shipowner MISHA Shipping

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology

Mechanical Method

Physical Disinfection

Chemical Method

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Application

Container Ships

Roll-on Roll-Off Ships

Dry Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Others

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Sweden Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Crucial findings of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Ballast Water Treatment Systems market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Ballast Water Treatment Systems ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

