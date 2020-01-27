Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players 2019 – 2027
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market – A brief by TMR (TMR)
The business report on the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Ballast Water Treatment Systems is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
Key Players Operating in Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market
The global ballast water treatment systems market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the market. Key players operating in the global ballast water treatment systems market include:
- Xylem Inc
- Wärtsilä Corporation
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Ecochlor, Inc.
- Veolia Water Technologies
- Alfa Laval
- Hyde Marine
- ZEPPELIN POWER SYSTEMS
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Major Developments
- In May 2018, Ecochlor Inc. won a contract to retrofit an approved ballast water treatment system to 36 Angelicoussis dry bulk carriers and tankers
- In January 2018, DESMI Ocean Guard A/S bagged a contract to supply CompactClean Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) to the entire fleet of the Turkish shipowner MISHA Shipping
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Research Scope
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology
- Mechanical Method
- Physical Disinfection
- Chemical Method
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Application
- Container Ships
- Roll-on Roll-Off Ships
- Dry Bulk Carriers
- Tankers
- Others
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Sweden
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Crucial findings of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Ballast Water Treatment Systems market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Ballast Water Treatment Systems ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Ballast Water Treatment Systems market?
The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
