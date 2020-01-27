Baby Oil Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Oil’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Chicco (Italy)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Pigeon (South Korea)

Dabur (India)

Farlin (China)

Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Sebapharma (India)

Bio Veda Action Research (India)

Nateera International (United States)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Tollyjoy Baby Products (Singapore)

Baby oil is refer as the oil which is used for massaging the babies, which stimulates the production of the hormone oxytocin and helps in relaxing them. Baby oil is extensively used for massaging the body and hair of the babies. It is majorly consider as the mineral oil to nourish the body of a baby. The market of the baby oil is increasing due to the rising preferences of the massage oil in the growing population, moreover retail industry in the developing countries, is on the pace to grow rapidly

Market Segmentation

by Type (Olive Oil, Mustard Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Almond Oil, Castor Oil, Chamomile Oil, Others), Application (Massaging, Oiling, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing organized retail sector

Growing demand for vegan & hypoallergenic-friendly oils

Market Growth Drivers: Increase in online retailer

Rapid growth in population

People preference for massage oils

Increased Parental Concerns

Restraints: The decline in birth rate is indirectly affecting the market growth

Harmful components can affect the trust of parents

Opportunities: Increase in the numbers of organised retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discount stores

Challenges: Substitute available in place of baby oil

Higher cost associated with the product can lower the market growth

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

