Automotive GDI Pump Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Automotive GDI Pump market
The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Automotive GDI Pump market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Automotive GDI Pump market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Automotive GDI Pump among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global automotive GDI pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share. Key players operating in the global automotive GDI pump market are:
- TBK Co., LTD
- TRW Automotive
- Denso Corporation
- Delphi Automotive
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- FTE Automotive
- Mitsuba Corp
- Mikuni Corporation
- Rheinmetall Automotive AG
- Magna International
- Johnson Electric
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MAHLE GmbH
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.
- SHW AG
- Magneti Marelli
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Displacement
- Fixed Displacement
- Variable Displacement
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Pump Type
- Electric
- Manual
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Discharge
- Gear Pump
- Gerotor
- Vane Pumps
- Others
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Utility Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
