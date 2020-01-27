Agricultural Micronutrients Market Market Growth Factors, Consumption, Market Current Scenario by 2023

From valuing $5,848.0 million in 2017, the agricultural micronutrients market is predicted to reach $9,009.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The major factors influencing the growth of the market are rising investments in the agriculture sector, increasing deficiency of micronutrients in soil and its effects on crop yield, and the growing demand for food due to the rising population.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agricultural-micronutrients-market/report-sample

Agricultural micronutrients such as iron, zinc, and boron, are the essential components that are required by plants for their optimum growth. Based on type, the categories of the agricultural micronutrients market are manganese, molybdenum, boron, iron, and zinc, and others (nickel, chlorine, and copper). With more than 25.0% value share, the market in 2017 was led by zinc micronutrients.

Being one of the most crucial micronutrients, zinc is used to promote plant growth. It is also an essential component for carrying out metabolic processes, besides being a major constituent of many plant enzymes and proteins. Therefore, to support the healthy growth of a plant, its demand would continue to grow in the forecast period. The classifications of the agricultural micronutrients market based on crop type are oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, cereal & grains, and others (coconut, tea & coffee, rubber, sugarcane, and cotton).

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=agricultural-micronutrients-market

Among all, throughout the historical period (2013–2017), the market was dominated by the cereals & grains classification, which held the revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2017. For boosting the overall yield of cereals & grains, micronutrients are extensively used. The demand for cereals & grains would continue rising due to the growing population, thereby resulting in the high demand for micronutrients.

The significant increase in horticulture and the production of high-value crops, such as vegetables, nuts, ornamental crops, fruits, is trending in the agricultural micronutrients market. Further, the agriculture sector is witnessing the major consolidation of farmlands, which has led to the inflow of high capital for raw materials and micronutrients. The benefits of micronutrient management practices are being recognized, which help in improving disease resistance in plants, and at the same time, reduce the application of pesticides and fungicides to counter crop failure.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald