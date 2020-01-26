Textile Binders Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2019 – 2027

Global Textile Binders market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Textile Binders market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Textile Binders market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Textile Binders market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Textile Binders market report:

What opportunities are present for the Textile Binders market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Textile Binders ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Textile Binders being utilized?

How many units of Textile Binders is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players in Global Textile Binders Market

The global textile binders market is fragmented in nature. Manufacturers operating in the market are mainly engaged in new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their share of the global market. Moreover, market players are focused on developing efficient manufacturing processes. This strategy is expected to help them stay competitive during the forecast period. Prominent manufacturers operating in the global textile binders market include:

Jesons Industries Limited

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Vijet Products

Acrolite Chemicals

Archroma Management GmbH

ADPL Group

Betapol

3J Chemicals

Gunjan Paints Limited

National Adhesives and Polymers

Pexi Chem Private Limited.

Organic Dyes and Pigments.

Indofil Industries Limited

On May 20, 2019, Archroma Management GmbH announced the launch of textile binder made of renewable natural ingredients. The product was launched under the brand name Appretan NTR. The product is expected to replace classical petroleum-based raw materials to minimize dependence on fossil fuel resources.

Global Textile Binders Market: Research Scope

Global Textile Binders Market, by Material

Acrylic Copolymer

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl-Acrylate/Acrylic

Styrene-Acrylate

Global Textile Binders Market, by Application

Fabric Coating & Printing

Flocking

Discharge Printing

Others

Global Textile Binders Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Textile Binders market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Textile Binders market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Textile Binders market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Textile Binders market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Textile Binders market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Textile Binders market in terms of value and volume.

The Textile Binders report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

