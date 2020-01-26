Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2019 to 2027

Analysis of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market

According to a new market study, the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Important doubts related to the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market addressed in the report

How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?

Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2019 to 2027?

How has progress in technology impacted the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market?

What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?

In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?

The presented study dissects the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Key takeaways from the report:

Past and projected market trends related to the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market

Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market

A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers

Region-wise analysis of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market landscape

Market share, size, and value of each region

Competitive Landscape

Solvay Novecare has recently launched its Miracare® SOFT S-525, a sulfate-free shampoo, but can be used for hair as well as body wash. Solvay claims that its new product runs well with the current trend in the personal care industry toward softer products.

REWOTERIC® AM C, a highly skin and hair compatible amphoteric surfactant, enables strong viscosifying and foaming properties, in addition to being preservative-free. Systematic tests have been carried out for the product, and it has been proved that this sulfate-free surfactant system is significantly beneficial to improve the hair health.

Herbal Essences entered into a strategic partnership with Environmental Working Group, for launching its new sulfate-free shampoo products, namely, Birch Bark extract and Honey & Vit B. These products have been launched under the EWG guidance for deeming their safety and environmental friendly nature.

Key players operating in the sulfate free shampoo market include Loreal S.A, Avlon Industries, Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Procter & Gamble, AG Hair, Pravana, Johnson and Johnson, Sephora USA Inc., Nexxus, Christina Moss Naturals, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Vogue International LLC, Natura Supply Co., Aura Vedic, Himalaya Herbals, California Baby, Patanjali Ayurveda, MamaEarth, Babo Botanicals, Sundial Brands LLC, Leonor Greyl USA, and Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.

Additional Insights

Liquid Shampoos Remain the Preferred Variant

Liquid shampoos have been sought-after among consumers, primarily in light of their ease of use and convenience. Liquid shampoos account for over 70% sales of the sulfate-free shampoos worldwide, with sales in 2018 estimated at revenues worth over US$ 2,800 Mn. However, dry shampoo or “shampoo bars” according to the latest trend have been gaining a palpable momentum across the globe.

These dry variants rid the requirement of bottle packaging and prevent spill overs and relevant issues, which in turn has led them into witnessing widespread acceptance among travel enthusiasts in particular. Economic nature of these shampoo bars have further driven their sales in the developing and underdeveloped nations, where price remains of the most important aspects for consumers. Environmental benefits of shampoo bars in terms of being plastic-free, bio-degradable, naturally conditioning, and super concentrated, continues to drive their popularity.

Research Scope

Research Methodology Insights and forecast of the sulfate-free shampoo market offered in this reports re backed by a robust research methodology. The research approach followed involves comprehensive primary and secondary researches. Analysts developing this report have carried out extensive face-to-face and telephonic interviews with leading sulfate free shampoo industry players to gain first-hand information and derive appropriate insights. Exhaustive secondary researches have been conducted to gain more intelligence into the trends, growth determinants, impediments, and opportunities, for key players operating in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Information obtained through primary interview have been used to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, and the data collected overall has been finally validated from our in-house industry experts. This report serves as an authentic source of intelligence for the sulfate-free market players, who can leverage the information in the report for making factual and triumphant decision for future trajectory of their businesses in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Research Methodology of this Report.

