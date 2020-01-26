Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2018 to 2028

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Market over the considered assessment period.

ROVs Market: North America Remains at the Forefront

Led by the U.S., North America will continues to spearhead the recreational off-highway vehicles market, with an estimated value share of over 50% by 2028-end. Legislations are currently being set up in North America, proposing alternations to current laws related to ROVs. These changes will potentially result in a battle between the environmentalists who focus on protecting valuable natural resources and off-road enthusiasts who seek access public lands. Changes in ROVs’ legislations will further impact growth of the market in North America.

Furthering its commitment toward improving safety of ROVs and reducing the number of serious injuries and mortalities across the nation, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has rolled out an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR) for addressing safety hazards pertaining to ROVs. Inadequate lateral stability & occupant protection during a rollover crash, coupled with undesirable steering attributes of ROVs are engulfed in primary evaluations of CPSC. The ANPR of CPSC is expected to significantly influence future development and manufacturing of recreational off-highway vehicles in North America.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

