Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Sterilization Equipment Market 2018 – 2026

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for garage equipment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive garage equipment market. Key players operating in the automotive garage equipment market include Autec, Inc., Hunter Engineering Company, Ravaglioli S.p.A, LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. , LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. , CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International, CEMB USA, and Hennesy Industries LLC.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive garage equipment market is primarily driven by rising demand for vehicles across the globe.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive garage equipment for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive garage equipment has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key garage type, equipment type, vehicle, and regional segments of garage equipment market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We have reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Automotive Garage Equipment Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Garage Type

OEM Dealerships

Independent Garage?

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Equipment Type

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Washing Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostics & Test Equipment

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald