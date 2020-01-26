Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2017 to 2026

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market landscape?

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides to Help Stabilize the Animal Feed Market

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides to Help Stabilize the Animal Feed Market

The development of the animal feed industry has seen multiple fluctuations in the past decade. New processes for manufacturing animal feed and changing consumers’ demand can be considered as key factors to focus on in the animal feed industry. The organic trend has also affected the inclination of manufacturers towards plant-based feed ingredients. Owing to nutritive benefits of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, their usage in animal feed for gut health has increased, which is expected to continue in the forecast period. Their usage in the animal feed industry is forecasted to show one of the highest growths in comparison to other applications. This growth is likely to help stabilize unexpected dips in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market.

Various Reforms and Campaigns Due to Hunger and Malnutrition Problems

Developing and underdeveloped countries have shown the highest hunger and malnutrition rates in the world. In efforts to ease these problems, governments in multiple countries have launched campaigns to provide nutritional food to the hungry people as well as create better opportunities for new entrants in the food market. Polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are likely to be benefitted from these reforms in developing countries. Players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market will also benefit from the expansion in developing countries. As evident, the current major players in the market are already trying to tap opportunities, which in turn, will benefit the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market in the forecast period.

Movement of Key Market Players is Towards Sustainability

Players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have shown propensity towards sustainability in a highly volatile market. Major movements in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have been more focused on inorganic developments. Major inorganic developments in the market are multi-level acquisitions and collaborations. Tate & Lyle is the company that is leading these multi-level movements in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market. In June 2019, Tate & Lyle and Long Life Dairy announced their collaboration for developing a range of low cost, long shelf life dairy products, and improve access of the common public to dairy products. In April 2019, Tate & Lyle signed enzyme supply and licensing agreement with Codexis to manufacture TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener. In March 2019, Tate & Lyle announced its research collaboration with APC Microbiome Ireland to work on dietary fiber. In June 2019, Tate & Lyle entered into an exclusive partnership with DKSH in Vietnam. DKSH will provide expansion services including marketing, technical sales, distribution, and logistics in Vietnam.

The movement of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides players is also to expand their overall reach in the global market. Corbion N.V., another major player in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market, was found to be rife with multiple movements. In September 2019, Corbion announced that it will strengthen its partnership with Brenntag, to reinforce their presence in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. In June 2019, Corbion Biotech, Inc. announced the global collaboration with Lubrizol. In March 2019, Corbion also acquired Granotec do Brazil to expand its reach of food ingredients in the Latin America market.

Macro Growth Strategies of Players Will Benefit Market Future

As seen through movements of players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market, their works are diverse on the micro level. But on the macro level, companies in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have seen to leverage their portfolios for further sustainability. Archer Daniels Midland Company has heavily invested in the development of its product portfolios and expansions. In September 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company invested in the development of a mill in Mendota, Illinois, to expand its facilities. In June 2019, the company expanded its nutritional portfolio with the acquisition of Ziegler Group. In July 2019, it launched vegan DHA/EPA blend in collaboration with Qualitas Health. In June 2019, it announced the formation of a new business unit – Ag Services & Oilseeds, to supplement and accelerate value creation. These multilevel developments by polysaccharides and oligosaccharides players will create many opportunities towards their usage in the food industry.

