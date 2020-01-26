Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2019 – 2027

Global Playing Cards and Board Games market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Playing Cards and Board Games market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Playing Cards and Board Games market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Playing Cards and Board Games market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

key drivers of global playing cards and board games market for the projected time frame of 2019 to 2027.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Notable Developments

The global playing cards and board games market is expected to grow competitive with passing time. This is because of the re-emergence of these table top games in their digitize avatars. Based on the vast reach of internet and growing use of smartphones by people of every generation are the major factors toughening the competition for the players in global playing cards and board games market.

To withstand this competition, the players are developing new and simpler games that can attract more customers driving profit for their business. Moreover, game developers are partnering with several technology companies to incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in their products. This incorporation of technologies is expected to provide an edge to the organizations over their rivals in global playing cards and board games market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Moreover, game developers are also investing a huge amount in research and development to develop better version of games to retain their existing customers and attract new ones. With these strategies the players can not only achieve better profit but also take a step forward to a sustainable future in global playing cards and board games market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Key Drivers

Influence of Social Media

Social media has been a major driver for the growth of global playing cards and board games market in the forecast period. This is because, most of the games are available and are linked to social media which allows the user to play with friends sitting miles away. Moreover, unlimited access to the game based on social media profile is another factor that is influencing the growth of playing cards and board games market in projected time frame.

Rise in the Number of Cafes that Offer Facilities to Play Board Games

Initially the only place where board gamer were to be played were house and any social gatherings. However, with growing commercialization, there has been a significant growth in the number of cafes that allow people to play these games at a nominal charge. It is because of these cafes the global playing cards and board games market is witnessing a robust growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Celebrity Endorsements Attracts more Customers

Influence of celebrities is one of the major factors driving the growth of global playing cards and board games market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This is because the celebrities has major influence over youth especially millennial across the globe. Hence, they are the one who gets attracted to the games to follow their favorite star. Based on the growing endorsements by celebrities, the global playing cards and board games market is witnessing consistent growth these days.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the trend of playing cards several board games in several occasions in India, Japan, and China, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a dominant region in the global playing cards and board games market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, rising use of internet is further expected to bode the dominance of Asia Pacific over other regions of global playing cards and board games market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Playing Cards and Board Games market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

