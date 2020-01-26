Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2015 – 2025

In 2029, the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

companies are now manufacturing hand held retinal ultrasound imaging equipment with a view to increase their sales. Major players in the market are manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment with multiple applications. Incorporation of one equipment in another is a strategy followed by various companies presently, in order to improve their product functionality.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market mainly due to availability of sufficient funds to pursue the concerned research work and increasing investment in R&D activities by various ophthalmology diagnostic device companies in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large population base and increasing awareness about the need for early detection of refractive errors amongst physicians. In terms of value, North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the Western Europe and APAC region. Market in the MEA is still untapped; thus, companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region. High price of products and availability of advanced technology is an issue in certain regions. Dearth of ophthalmologists and lack of associations capable of understanding the needs of the ophthalmologists are among the major factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently.

Key market players covered in this report are TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Ellex, Quantel Medical Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc. and Kowa Company Ltd. Major players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Fundus camera Ophthalmoscope Refractors Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Corneal topography System Slit lamp Tonometer Perimeter Retinal Ultrasound Imaging System



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market? Which market players currently dominate the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market? What is the consumption trend of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment in region?

The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market.

Scrutinized data of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Report

The global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

