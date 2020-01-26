Nano Radiation Sensors Market Robust pace of Industry during 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global nano radiation sensors market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for nano radiation sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.
Key players operating in the global nano radiation sensors market are:
- Analog Devices
- Baker Hughes (General Electric)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- RAE Systems
- Nippon Dens
- Omron Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicorelectronics
- Sensonor
- Toshiba Corporation
Global Nano Radiation Sensors Market: Research Scope
Global Nano Radiation Sensors Market, by Product
- Scintillation Detectors
- Solid-state Detectors
Global Nano Radiation Sensors Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Utilities
- Defense & Security
- Industrial
- Others
Global Nano Radiation Sensors Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
