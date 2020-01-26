Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Povidone Iodine Market 2018 – 2026

The global Povidone Iodine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Povidone Iodine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Povidone Iodine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Povidone Iodine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Povidone Iodine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global portable oxygen concentrators market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Precision Medical, Inc., O2 Concepts, LLC. , GCE Group, CAIRE Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen, Besco Medical Co., LTD, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented as below:

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Product Pulse Flow Continuous Flow



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Indication Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Asthma Sleep Apnea Others



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End-user Homecare Travel Hospital Others

