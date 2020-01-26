Limb Salvage Systems Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2016 – 2026

Assessment of the Limb Salvage Systems Market

major players in the market also provide metal prosthetics for any distal or proximal part of the bone such as distal femur, tibial trays, proximal tibial bodies, proximal femoral components etc. whereas prosthetic joints for total knee replacement and total hip replacement systems are also included in limb salvage systems market. The procedure is generally performed to treat bone tumours and soft tissue sarcomas.

Limb Salvage Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Limb salvage systems market is growing, this is attributed to increasing preference of limb salvage surgeries at the early stage of malignancy to avoid amputation. Factors such as growing prevalence of bone tumours, soft tissue sarcomas and peripheral vascular disease and increasing incidences of trauma cases contribute to the revenue growth of limb salvage systems market. In addition to this, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising insurance coverage also aids the growth of limb salvage systems market as increasing number of patients are opting for limb sparing procedures. Also, availability of advanced limb salvage systems drives the limb salvage systems market, giving enormous opportunities to the vendors within this market. However post-operative complications such as non-healing of the bones, limb-length discrepancy, contractures and prosthetic loosening hampers the growth of limb salvage systems market.

The limb salvage systems market is segment based on the product type, end user and procedure type

Limb salvage systems market is segmented into following types:

By Product Type

Metal Prosthesis

Upper Extremity Prostheses

Lower Extremity Prostheses



Allograft



Allo- metal prostheses



By Application

Significant Bone Loss



Ligamentous Deficiencies



Bone Tumors



Multiple Arthroplasties



Others



By End User

Hospitals



Orthopedic and Prosthetic Clinics



Others



Limb Salvage SystemsMarket: Overview

Limb salvage systems market is expected to grow at a significant rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well over the forecast period due to increasing number of limb salvage surgeries and increasing awareness regarding limb sparing procedures and systems available in the market. Also the limb salvage systems market is expanding globally due to rising prevalence of cancer i.e. osteosarcomas, chondrosarcomas, giant cell tumors, and other bone tumors. The limb salvage systems are expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing competition among major companies in the market to develop innovative products tend to drive the limb salvage systems towards the growth curve.

Limb Salvage Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, the limb salvage systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the largest regional market owing to high patient awareness levels regarding limb sparing surgeries, increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to device manufacturing and marketing etc. these factors contribute for significant revenue generation from the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increasing prevalence of bone tumors in the region thus boosting the market growth of limb salvage systems market throughout the forecast period.

Limb Salvage Systems Market: Key Players

Some players of limb salvage systems market includes Biomet, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Hanger Inc., Zimmer Inc., ONKOS SURGICAL, etc. whereas some and regionalplayers also have a significant presence in limb salvage systems market.

