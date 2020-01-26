Hockey Shoes Market – Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2019 – 2027

Global Hockey Shoes market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Hockey Shoes market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Hockey Shoes market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Hockey Shoes market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in the hockey shoes market:

The hockey shoes market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

In June 2019, Grays Hockey launched a new edition of Hockey for Heroes stick, which is available through company’s website and selected stores. The company is focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio in the hockey sports segment to expand their customer base.

Companies are signing agreements with different leagues and teams. They are also provides sports equipment to several teams. For instance, Adidas AG signed an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to be the official outfitter of sports apparel.

A few of the key players operating in the global hockey shoes market are:

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Mazon Hockey

Grays Hockey

OSAKA HOCKEY

Under Armour Inc.

New Balance

Amer Sports, etc

Global Hockey Shoes Market: Research Scope

Global Hockey Shoes Market, by End-user

Children

Adults

Global Hockey Shoes Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores



The report on the global hockey shoes market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

The Hockey Shoes market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

The Hockey Shoes report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

