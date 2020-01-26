Hacksaw Blades Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

Hacksaw Blades Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Hacksaw Blades Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Hacksaw Blades market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Hacksaw Blades Market:

Segmentation

Based on the technology, the market is divided into semi-automatic, and fully-automatic. The semi-automatic technology dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its high awareness. Semi-automatic is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita income. Fully-automatic technology is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing the ease of usage of the fully automated external defibrillator.

In terms of size, the global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented into standard automated external defibrillator, and pediatric automated external defibrillator. Standard automated external defibrillator accounted for highest market share due to high prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest in adults, and growing geriatric population all over the world. Pediatric automated external defibrillators segment is anticipated to show growth during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness government initiatives to install theses AEDs in schools.

Based on end-user, the global automated external defibrillators market has been categorized into hospitals, public access, emergency medical services, homes, work spaces, and private cardiac clinics. The hospitals segment accounted highest market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The public access segment is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the fact that large number of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest occur out of hospitals. Emergency medical services segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing number of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest before reaching hospital such as ambulances. The homes, work spaces, and private cardiac clinic segments are anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of heart diseases that may any time lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Automated External Defibrillators Market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global automated external defibrillators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).

The global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented as below:

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Technology

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Size

Standard Automated External Defibrillators

Pediatric Automated External Defibrillators

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Public Access

Emergency Medical Services

Homes

Work Spaces

Private Cardiac Clinics

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



