Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

segmentation includes current and forecast demand for dicyandiamide in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual market size of dicyandiamide for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global dicyandiamide market has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on grade and application of dicyandiamide. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global dicyandiamide market. Key players in the Dicyandiamide market are AlzChem Group AG, Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd., and Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global dicyandiamide market has been segmented as follows:
Dicyandiamide Market: by grade type
- Electronic Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Others
Dicyandiamide Market: by application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Epoxy Laminates
- Slow-release Fertilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Dye Fixing
- Water Treatment
- Others (gun powder, air bags, paper sizing, etc.)
Dicyandiamide Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- France
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- China is the largest manufacturing and exporting country for dicyandiamide
- Only one manufacturer has a dicyandiamide manufacturing facility outside Asia
- Pharmaceutical is the major application segment for dicyandiamide
- Pharmaceutical and industrial are the key types of grades for dicyandiamide during the forecast period
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period
- The market in India is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period
