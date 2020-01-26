Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Prostate Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The prostate cancer drugs market consists of sales of various drugs used for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer caused due to uncontrollable development of cells in the prostate gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Some of the possible treatments for prostate cancer include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

The global prostate cancer drugs market was valued at about $7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.38 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the prostate cancer drugs market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The prostate cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Prostate Cancer Drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The prostate cancer drugs market in the USA is regulated by the FDA which is responsible for approval of new drugs and lays down regulations related to treatment of prostate cancer. In February 2018, the FDA approved Erleada (apalutamide) for the treatment of prostate cancer that has not spread (non-metastatic), but continues to grow despite treatment with hormone therapy (castration-resistant). This was the first case of FDA-approved treatment for non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, and more such approvals are expected to follow in the future. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to prostate cancer drugs will encourage more drug manufacturers to enter the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Prostate Cancer Drugs market are Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG.

