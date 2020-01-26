Global Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications. The global revenue of this industry is the cumulative revenue of all the companies engaged in providing any of the above services. Some of the Paas providers are Salesforce, Heroku, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Elastic Beanstalk and Microsoft Azure etc.

The global platform as a service (paas) market was valued at about $29.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $52.4 billion at a CAGR of 15.4% through 2022.

The platform as a service market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for platform as a service and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Platform As A Service (PaaS) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the industry are increasingly preferring hybrid cloud solutions to increase efficiency, innovation, and reduce costs. Hybrid Cloud refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing and public cloud solutions. Platform as a service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs. For instance, Amazon Web Service, a cloud computing platform, has developed a set of hybrid capabilities in the industry to capitalize on the global market. Some of the major hybrid cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft, and VMWare, followed by other technology companies IBM, Apple, Google, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Oracle, and Rackspace. According to a report on Market Watch, the global hybrid cloud market is expected to grow from $44.60billion in 2018 to $97.64 billion by 2023 at an annual growth rate of 17%.

Some of the major players involved in the Platform As A Service (PaaS) market are Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Function.

