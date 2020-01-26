Global Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The neurosurgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of neurosurgery devices and equipment and related services. Neurosurgery devices and equipment are used to perform neurosurgical procedures that are concerned with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disorders affecting any portion of the nervous system. Products include neurosurgical navigation systems, embolization devices, stereotactic devices, intracranial shunts, surgical clips, endoscopic devices, stereotactic radiosurgery systems, aneurysm and AVM clips.

The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.57 billion at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022.

Rise in the neurological disorders are driving the neurosurgery devices market. A neurological disorder is caused due to the effect on the nervous system which includes spinal cord, and brain. These disorders include epilepsy and Alzheimer.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures and approaches are the new frontier in neurosurgery as they result in less pain than open surgeries, shorter recovery times, less scarring, increase surgeon mobility and reduce equipment costs. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure performed through neurosurgery devices to correct hydrocephalus, remove tumors, treat vascular disease, and manage other disorders. Neurosurgery device manufacturers are innovating and integrating technologies for advanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery in order to provide efficient minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advances, and new technological developments.

Some of the major players involved in the Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Conmed Corporation and Smith & Nephew.

