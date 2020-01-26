Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2020: Industry Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Microbiology Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $4.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.52 billion at a CAGR of 0.7% through 2022. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens. These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen specific kits and general reagents.

Major players in the market are Becton, Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux , Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.

Increasing funding of public and private investments in the medical devices is driving the growth of microbiology diagnostic devices market. Increasing Investments indicates rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices thereby indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth. For instance, the global medical device funding accounted for $4,804 million in 2014 and has raised to $6,133 million in 2017.

Unfavorable regulatory scenarios is one of the major restraints in the microbiology diagnosis devices market. In the US, section 510(k) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act states that every device manufacturer must register with FDA and notify their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance. These pre-market notifications are considered to be lengthy, rigorous and time-consuming processes for the approval of medical devices. If in case the submission fails due to some uncertainty, the company has to reperform all the tests and resubmit the premarket approval application.

